Texas Attorney General Opens Probe Into CenterPoint Over Beryl

A Kroger grocery store without power in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Houston is baking under dangerous heat as more than 2 million homes and businesses in the area remain without power after Hurricane Beryl and signs of fuel shortages begin to emerge.

(Bloomberg) -- The Texas attorney general is investigating CenterPoint Energy Inc. citing potential violation of the state’s law in the utility’s response during Hurricane Beryl, when millions in the Houston area were left without power — some for days in the sweltering heat.

“CenterPoint’s conduct may have resulted in significant harm to Houston residents, including rate increases, outages, and lengthy delays in restoring power during Hurricane Beryl,” a statement from Ken Paxton’s office said Monday. “The investigation will examine allegations of fraud, waste, and improper use of taxpayer-provided funds.”

Customers and top politicians in Texas, including Governor Greg Abbott, have criticized the utility’s response during the storm. The company said last week that it has doubled its vegetation management workforce to remove higher-risk vegetation near power lines after Abbott demanded it improve preparations for severe weather or face penalties.

CenterPoint didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.