Ukraine Anti-Graft Agencies Say Deputy Energy Minister Detained

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s anti-graft agencies said a deputy energy minister had been detained on suspicion of bribery, with an illegal scheme related to the transfer of coal mining equipment broken up.

Investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said Monday they discovered that the deputy minister, who wasn’t identified, proposed the transfer of equipment to the directors of a state coal mining company in the east of Ukraine and a state coal mine in the west. The deputy minister asked for a $500,000 bribe in exchange, NABU said in a post on Telegram. The official was caught when he was receiving one of the five $100,000 instalments, NABU said.

Ukraine’s cabinet later said that Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Kheilo had been dismissed from his post. There are five deputy energy ministers, according to the ministry’s website.

The Energy Ministry assisted the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor in the investigation, it said in a statement on Telegram.

