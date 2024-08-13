Treasuries Rally After a Measure of Inflation Shows Price Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries advanced after a weaker-than-expected US producer prices report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs more aggressively this year.

The increase Tuesday pushed yields across the curve lower by at least four basis points, with two-year yields declining about 5 basis points to just below 4%. The 10-year fell to 3.9%.

“You can get a bit of relief here,” said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, following the softer PPI report.

The producer price index for final demand in July increased 0.1% from a month earlier, versus a gain of 0.2% in the median forecast of a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The results kicked off a slew of economic data releases this week. Consumer prices and retail sales, which will be released Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, will help investors assess how far and how fast the Fed will lower interest rates.

Earlier this month, a surprising rise in the unemployment rate fueled speculation that the Fed may start the easing cycle with supersized rate cuts and sent the two-year yields to the lowest since May 2023. The yields have since turned back up following more benign readings of data such as jobless claims and a rebound of risky assets.

“It reinforces the importance of data, and data will determine how the Fed will move,” McIntyre said. “But inflation is in the back seat to labor statistics right now.”

What Bloomberg strategists say...

“The move isn’t huge, which suggests that traders were expecting a slightly softer print than economists — and the same may apply to tomorrow’s CPI data.”

— Sebastian Boyd, Markets Live strategist. Read more on MLIV

If the August employment data, reveal a strengthening labor market, Treasury yields will rise again, according to McIntyre. The latest jobs report is slated to be out on Sept. 6., less than two weeks before the Fed policy meeting. The central bank’s symposium later this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will also provide an opportunity for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to fine-tune his message to the market on monetary policy.

Interest-rate swaps showed traders priced in 37 basis points of easing by the Fed at the September policy meeting and a total rate reduction of 104 basis points for the year.

“We’ve gone from soft-landing in the beginning of the year, to no-landing, to hard-landing now,” he said, referring to rate-market expectations. “It’s an incredible amount of volatility. Volatility is not over yet.”

