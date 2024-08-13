Vista in Advanced Talks to Buy Cinven’s Jaggaer

(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners is in advanced talks to acquire privately held software company Jaggaer from Cinven, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company could be valued at close to $3 billion in the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for Vista and Cinven declined to comment. Jaggaer didn’t immediately respond to a request comment.

North Carolina-based Jaggaer specializes in procurement solutions to businesses, including invoice and supply chain management. It changed its name from SciQuest in 2017. Cinven, one of Europe’s biggest buyout funds, first invested in the company in 2019 in a deal that valued it at about $1.5 billion including debt.

Vista is making the purchase through its flagship fund that it usually reserves for take-private transactions. The private equity firm has completed acquisitions such as Avalara, KnowBe4 and Duck Creek Technologies in recent years. Last month, Vista led a group of investors that bought hybrid cloud-storage provider Nasuni.

Reuters reported in May that Cinven was preparing to explore a sale of Jaggaer that could value it at about $3 billion including debt.

