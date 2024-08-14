EON Boosts Power-Grid Spending as Europe Electrifies

(Bloomberg) -- EON SE ramped up investments more than 20% in the first half as the German utility expands a massive network of cables that’s helping to drive the energy transition.

As one of Europe’s largest distribution-grid operators, EON plays a key role in the economy’s electrification. The continent aims to be climate-neutral by the middle of the century, an endeavor that requires a huge build-out of grids so that millions of clean-energy generators can be connected.

“Europe’s energy transition is a generational project that urgently requires private investment on an unprecedented scale,” Chief Executive Officer Leonhard Birnbaum said in the company’s earnings statement on Wednesday.

Spending on the energy shift amounted to €2.9 billion in the first half. In March, EON announced total investments of about €42 billion through 2028, with the bulk of that destined for German projects and improvements to networks and infrastructure.

But Birnbaum also warned the government and regulators that the return on grid spending in Germany “lags significantly” behind other countries with comparable investment risk. He called for a long-term framework that provides adequate returns.

“The investments in our Energy Networks business are what first enables the necessary decarbonization of the electricity, heating and transport sectors,” he said.

The utility was upgraded to outperform earlier this month by Bernstein, with analyst Deepa Venkateswaran saying EON is best-placed to take advantage of Germany’s push to accelerate investments in electricity distribution.

EON shares are up 1.9% this year, outperforming the Stoxx 600 Utilities Index, which is down 1.6%.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 14% from a year earlier to €4.87 billion, following one-time positive effects a year earlier. EON still expects full-year profit of €8.8 billion to €9 billion.

