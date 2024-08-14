Gold Steadies Near Record as Focus Shifts to US Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near a record, as investors shifted focus to key inflation data due later on Wednesday that may offer more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

Bullion was little changed near $2,465 an ounce in Asia hours — after closing 0.3% lower on Tuesday — as traders assessed the US Producer Price Index report, which fell short of economists’ expectations and indicated inflationary pressures were moderating.

While the figures reinforced speculation that the Fed will be able to start its widely anticipated monetary easing from next month, markets have shifted focus to the upcoming Consumer Price Index data for further evidence. Lower rates are traditionally seen as bullish for non-interest bearing gold.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday said he’s looking for “a little more data” before supporting a reduction in rates, while reiterating he’ll likely be ready to cut “by the end of the year.”

Gold is up about 20% this year and trading within $20 of its record high set last month, amid mounting optimism on rate cuts and large purchases by central banks. It’s also seen support from increased haven demand from geopolitical risks, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,465.50 at 8:22 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat, after a 0.4% decline on Tuesday. Silver and platinum were steady, while palladium edged up.

