Mars Close to $30 Billion Deal for Snack Maker Kellanova, WSJ Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Mars Inc. is expected to announce a nearly-$30 billion deal for Kellanova Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mars is expected to pay $83.50 per share in cash for the maker of Pringles chips and Eggo waffles, some of the people said, according to the newspaper. An agreement would tie up two major food companies in one of the biggest deals of the year.

The packaged-food industry has been grappling with declining volumes, slowing growth and a weakening global consumer. Companies are looking to innovation and new markets to bolster sales as shoppers start to push back on price hikes.

Kellanova is faring better than most of its competitors with a string of strong earnings since it spun off the cereal business as WK Kellogg Co. late last year. Earlier this month, Kellanova raised its guidance for the full year as new products and marketing drove higher sales in the second quarter.

For closely held Mars, buying Kellanova will help diversify its chocolate-heavy portfolio away from cocoa, whose prices have risen to historic levels this year. Kellanova would also help Mars scale in international markets.

Analysts have said a Mars-Kellanova tie-up wouldn’t face major antitrust concerns because of the limited overlap between the two companies’ products.

