RWE’s First-Half Earnings Drop After Decline in Power Prices

Cooling towers emit vapor at the Niederaussem lignite fueled power station, operated by RWE AG, beyond a wind turbine in Bergheim Niederaussem, Germany, on Friday, April 8, 2022. Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck last week said the country has already cut its reliance on Russian coal by at least half in the past month as the European Union agreed to ban imports of the fuel from Russia. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- RWE AG’s earnings fell by nearly a third in the first half of 2024 compared to a year ago after a decline in power prices weighed on results.

The German energy company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) in the six months through June, down from €4.1 billion a year earlier.

While the utility profited from relatively high electricity prices in Europe during the past two years, these have fallen considerably since last November.

At the same time, RWE said its earnings from renewables reached a record during the period, driven by better weather conditions and commissioning of new capacity.

RWE still expects full-year earnings of €5.2 billion to €5.8 billion.

The company continues to expect to close at the lower end of the forecast ranges.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.