Thyssenkrupp’s New Orders, Sales Fall on Industry Slowdown

Emissions rise from the Thyssenkrupp AG steel plant in Duisburg, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Liberty Steel said it's made a non-binding indicative offer for Thyssenkrupp's steel unit, as the German conglomerate continues restructuring efforts to ensure its survival.

(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG said new orders and sales fell significantly during its third quarter as the ailing steelmaker cut forecasts three times in past months.

Order intake declined by almost 11% to €8.4 billion ($9.2 billion) in the three months ending in June after momentum in automotive technology, machinery and construction slowed, Thyssenkrupp said Wednesday.

The company, reporting a quarterly net loss of €33 million, doesn’t expect the market to stabilize in the short term because of persistently weak demand and high energy costs.

Since the start of the year, Thyssenkrupp has swung its predictions to a net loss as well as negative free cash flow for fiscal 2024. In Germany, the company’s biggest single market, data tracking investor confidence plummeted to its lowest level amid an increasingly gloomy outlook for the global economy.

“To respond to the changing markets as best we can, our businesses are restructuring systematically wherever this is necessary,” Chief Financial Officer Jens Schulte said in a statement.

Thyssenkrupp said it has halted an attempt to sell its Automation Engineering unit for now to instead consider various options for the powertrain business, including “‘wider-reaching” structural measures at the site in Bremen. The manufacturer said it will make a decision by the end of the current fiscal year.

Alongside broader efficiency measures, the company plans to cut 400 positions in Germany in its unit making automotive chassis. Capacity outside of Germany will be increasing, it said.

The deteriorating outlook is adding urgency to Thyssenkrupp’s years-long efforts to restructure its loss-making steel unit. After agreeing in May to sell a 20% stake in the division to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Corporate Group, progress on plans to cut jobs and capacity have stalled.

The main obstacle is disagreement over Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG’s financing needs by its parent to ensure an independent future. A steel unit supervisory board meeting last week, marked by worker protests, ended without a resolution, with another meeting scheduled for later this month.

Thyssenkrupp in April announced plans to reduce steel-making capacity by about a fifth, alongside substantial job cuts among the division’s 26,000 workers. The decision, pushed through against opposition from labor representatives, formed part of the stake sale to Kretinsky’s EPCG, who is in talks to buy a further 30% of the business.

European steelmakers are on the back foot after years of weaker demand and pressure to lower emissions. Many are cutting jobs with Tata Steel Ltd. in June announcing plans to cut 2,800 jobs and close furnaces at its UK operations. Germany’s Kloeckner & Co SE is proceeding with plans to cut 10% of its workforce in its European distribution.

