UK Inflation Rises Less Than Expected With a Cooling in Services

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s inflation rate picked up for the first time this year but remained below the level economists and the Bank of England had expected, bolstering the case for a further loosening in interest rates.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 2.2% in July after a 2% gain in each of the two previous months, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected a reading of 2.3%, and the BOE was forecasting 2.4%.

Services inflation — which BOE officials are watching closely for signs of domestic price pressures — cooled to 5.2% from 5.7%, the lowest reading in more than two years and below the 5.6% the BOE was forecasting.

The figures add to a mixed set of UK economic data that investors are watching for signs of when the BOE might lower borrowing costs again. Traders are betting on at least one more cut this year, but lower price pressures might open the way for more reductions.

Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned against reducing borrowing costs “too much or too quickly,” prompting traders to bet on the next move being delayed until November. Investors see just a 30% chance of a back-to-back cut at the next meeting on Sept. 19.

While headline inflation in the UK hit the BOE’s 2% target in May and June, the BOE expects it to pick up to almost 3% later this year before cooling again in 2025. The resurgence in July was largely driven by sharp declines in energy bills last year falling out of the annual calculations.

The rate-setters are concerned that stubbornly high services inflation and wage growth will make it more difficult to achieve its aim sustainably. However, the BOE has played down the significance of the recent strength in services prices, blaming volatile components.

The inflation figures come midway through a week of top-tier data that threaten to complicate the BOE’s shift toward lower interest rates.

On Tuesday, there were signs of resilience in the labor market with unemployment unexpectedly dropping in the three months to June after a hiring spurt by businesses. However, wage growth and job vacancies eased further.

Tomorrow, gross domestic product data are expected to show that growth continued at a healthy clip in the second quarter, extending a recovery from last year’s recession. The central bank has warned that the strength of the economy adds to the inflation risks.

