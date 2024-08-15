Gold Erases Gain After Retail Sales Signal Stronger US Economy

A one-ounce Britannia gold coin displaying the head of King Charles III, right, and a one-ounce Australian gold coin displaying the head of Queen Elizabeth II, left, arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold erased its gains after US retail sales underscored the strength of the world’s largest economy, potentially reducing the size of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rate cuts next month.

Bullion steadied after initially swinging from a 0.9% gain to a decline of 0.6%, as retail sales exceeded expectations and a separate report showed jobless claims dropping to the lowest since early July. A stronger US economy could persuade the Fed to curb and size and frequency of rate cuts.

Lower rates are typically beneficial for the precious metal, which doesn’t pay interest.

Gold has surged 19% this year and hit an all-time high of $2,483.73 last month. Bullion’s advance has been fueled by increasing optimism on monetary easing, along with purchases by central banks. Gold’s appeal as a haven asset has also been boosted by Middle East tensions and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,447.96 at 2:37 p.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.3%. Silver, platinum and palladium all advanced.

