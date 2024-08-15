Hurricane Ernesto Gets More Powerful as It Churns Toward Bermuda

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ernesto is gaining strength as it plows northward toward Bermuda, threatening to drench the British territory with heavy rain and unleash flash floods.

The storm was 605 miles (974 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda at 9 a.m. local time, according to an advisory from the US National Hurricane Center. Its top winds reached 85 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

Those winds are going to get faster, and Ernesto is threatening to become a major Category 3 hurricane by Friday as it bears down on Bermuda. The center of Ernesto is likely to pass near or over the island on Saturday, according to the advisory.

Bermuda Electric Light Co., the local electric utility, is urging residents to prepare for the storm and warning that the high winds may lead to power outages. Up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, the hurricane center said.

“The center of the storm is expected to pass very near Bermuda, bringing hurricane-force force winds, dangerous seas and a high likelihood of the loss of electricity across the island,” Michael Weeks, Bermuda’s minister of national security, said in briefing Wednesday. “It only takes one storm to cause significant damage and disrupt our way of life.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico continues to deal with the aftermath of the storm, which grazed the island early Wednesday. More than 450,000 homes and businesses remained without power Thursday morning.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.