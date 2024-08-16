Nigeria Signs Gas Pipeline Project Pact with Equatorial Guinea

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea signed an agreement to establish and operate a pipeline planned to advance gas exploration on the continent.
The pact covers legislative and regulatory measures for the gas pipeline, along with details around the transporting the fuel and the ownership of the project, the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has been in Central African country of Equatorial Guinea for a three-day visit to discuss issues ranging from employment to food security, according to the statement.
