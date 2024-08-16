Nigeria Signs Gas Pipeline Project Pact with Equatorial Guinea

Gas pipes are seen near a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank under construction at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (Tepco) Futtsu gas-fired thermal power plant in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Japan will maintain a target for clean energy to account for as much as 24 percent of the countrys power mix by 2030, according to a long-term plan approved by the Cabinet in July. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea signed an agreement to establish and operate a pipeline planned to advance gas exploration on the continent.

The pact covers legislative and regulatory measures for the gas pipeline, along with details around the transporting the fuel and the ownership of the project, the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has been in Central African country of Equatorial Guinea for a three-day visit to discuss issues ranging from employment to food security, according to the statement.

