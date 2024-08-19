Kroger Plans Minimum 7-Tranche Bond Sale for Albertsons Deal

A Kroger grocery store in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Houston is baking under dangerous heat as more than 2 million homes and businesses in the area remain without power after Hurricane Beryl and signs of fuel shortages begin to emerge. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is poised to sell investment-grade bonds in at least seven parts to help fund its proposed acquisition of fellow grocer Albertsons Cos. as antitrust scrutiny continues to hang over the plan.

A prospectus was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday for Kroger to sell notes that would mature between 2026 and 2064. Proceeds — along with cash on hand, term-loan borrowings and if necessary other borrowings — would pay the cash consideration of the takeover.

Whether Kroger is able to purchase its smaller peer remains in doubt. A trial is set to begin Aug. 26 on the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the deal, initially valued in 2022 at $24.6 billion. A separate case involving Colorado’s opposition to the proposed buyout is scheduled to start Sept. 30. The supermarket operators have proposed to sell nearly 600 stores and lower grocery prices by $1 billion.

Kroger was holding investor calls on Monday that were arranged by Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. ahead of a potential debt offering, a person with knowledge of the matter said last week. The big grocer also launched a $7.44 billion offer to exchange Albertsons bonds with new notes.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. remains overweight on Albertsons debt, saying in an Aug. 16 report that the firm’s notes would move toward Kroger bonds’ levels if the takeover is completed. Even if there’s just a 50-50 chance of the buyout happening, fair value for Albertsons’ notes is tighter than recent spreads, analysts including Carla Casella wrote.

