Brazil Real Weakens as Central Banker Casts Doubt on Rate Hike

A man holds the new 200 reais banknote outside the Central Bank of Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Brazil released its largest banknote in an effort to meet cash demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Andre Borges/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Brazilian real weakened after central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto signaled that while interest rate hikes are on the table, they are less certain than markets currently forecast amid an improving international outlook and expectations that inflation will slow in the coming months.

In a Tuesday interview with O Globo newspaper, Campos Neto said that that while policymakers indicated that they would raise the benchmark Selic if necessary, he does not remember mentioning a rate hike and called for calmness and caution in times of volatility.

Markets are currently pricing in an increase for as soon as September, but the central bank does not depend only on those forecasts and will also consider the broader economic scenario at their next rate-setting meeting, according to Campos Neto, who is set to leave his post at the end of the year.

The real weakened as much as 0.9% to around 5.45 per dollar, the worst performance among Latin American currencies, while the swap curve steepened. Analysts perceived the comments as “less hawkish” than recent indications from the central bank, said Marcelo Matsmoto, treasury director at Mizuho Bank.

“I understand that he is signaling that the interest rate hike is far from being a consensus at the monetary committee,” Matsmoto said, adding that this was “casting doubts” on the most aggressive market bets for rate increases.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.