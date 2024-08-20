Bulls, Blackhawks Owners Pick DNC Over Hosting Lucrative Events

(Bloomberg) -- The owners of the United Center said hosting the Democratic National Convention this week was the right decision for the home of two of Chicago’s most storied sports franchises, even if it meant losing out on more profitable events.

Michael Reinsdorf, president of the Chicago Bulls and son of team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, and Danny Wirtz, chief executive officer of the Chicago Blackhawks and son of late Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, agreed to provide the venue for the DNC’s main gathering. The venue hasn’t booked other events for the last couple months as they prepared, Reinsdorf said. He called the decision “a no-brainer” when officials came to them.

“It’s kind of in our DNA to step up and do the right thing for the city because when the city does well, we do well as a business,” Wirtz said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” on Tuesday. “And these conventions are big opportunities to put the spotlight on our great city.”

Reinsdorf and Wirtz last month announced a $7 billion investment in the neighborhood surrounding the United Center on the city’s west side. The privately-financed redevelopment will include a 6,000-seat music hall, a 10-acre park, hotels and retail spaces. The development would be built in phases over 10 years, according to the joint venture dubbed the 1901 Project. It would replace some existing parking lots surrounding the arena.

Chicago’s image and real estate markets have struggled since the pandemic, with commercial vacancies at a record and persistently high crime. Investing in this kind of economic development is also a way to create opportunities that can get at the root of some of the crime issues that have long faced the city, according to Wirtz. The venture around the United Center on the city’s west side comes as the owners are seeing strong demand for its events with people being willing to pay for experiences.

“Now we have this opportunity to re-imagine this neighborhood,” Reinsdorf said. “This is an opportunity to do something different for the West Side. It’s their time. It’s our time.”

The two families have been longtime business partners. In 1994, they established a joint venture to build the United Center, the 960,000-square-foot (89,000-square-meter) entertainment facility where both the Bulls of the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League’s Blackhawks play.

Chicago is expecting the convention to have an economic impact of at last $150 million to $200 million as visitors book up the city’s hotels and restaurants. Still, with many residents staying away from the downtown due to concerns about safety and heavy traffic, it’s unclear if the spending boom will materialize.

