Riksbank Cuts Swedish Rate and Eyes Faster Easing to Aid Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Riksbank lowered borrowing costs and outlined more easing than previously expected as inflation has fallen below its target and the largest Nordic economy is sputtering.

The central bank, which cut its benchmark rate to 3.5% from 3.75% in a decision announced on Tuesday, said it could consider as many as three more reductions this year. Its previous guidance had implied a maximum of two cuts after today.

“If the inflation outlook remains the same, the policy rate can be cut two or three more times this year, which is somewhat faster than the Executive Board assessed in June,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

While Governor Erik Thedeen and his deputies have signaled a cautious approach, calls for more rapid monetary easing have increased recently as inflation has undershot the bank’s 2% target since June and Swedish consumers remain under pressure from high borrowing costs. The cut had been anticipated by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

At its meeting in June, the Riksbank said it expects to take the benchmark rate to 3% or 3.25% by year-end, and its estimates implied that inflation is likely to remain below 2% through this year and next. No detailed forecasts or rate path were published in conjunction with Tuesday’s announcement.

Sweden’s economy is more sensitive to monetary policy shifts than many European peers as mortgage rates are often fixed on relatively short terms. While easing expectations led to improved sentiment in the Nordic economy earlier this year, economic data shows that an expected recovery has yet to gain momentum.

A preliminary reading of economic output in the second quarter even indicated a considerable contraction, and labor market statistics show that unemployment is rising.

The Swedish krona, whose weakness has been a major concern for officials as it may fuel price gains on imported goods, has lost 1.3% of its value against the euro since the Riksbank’s meeting in June. However, increasing bets on rate cuts in the euro area and the US may provide some comfort for Thedeen and his colleagues.

