Santos Half-Year Profit Falls 18% on Lower Prices and Production

(Bloomberg) -- Australian gas major Santos Ltd.’s first-half underlying profit fell 18% from the year before as it struggled with declining production and lower energy prices.

The country’s second-largest oil and gas exporter reported underlying profit of $654 million in the six months to June 30, below the median analyst estimate of $670.3 million. Spot imports of liquefied natural gas to key markets in Asia have steadily declined over recent months.

The company’s offshore Barossa LNG project is almost 80% complete and on track to produce first gas in 2025’s third quarter, it said. Production in the first half slipped 2% to the oil equivalent of 44 million barrels. Santos will pay an interim dividend of 13 cents per share.

Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. have both looked at a possible takeover of Santos this year, following Woodside Energy Group pulling out of talks on a potential tie-up.

