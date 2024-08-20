Tiger Cub Goel Closes $11 Billion Firm, Citing Health Issues

Work space at Facebook New office at 30 Hudson Yards, New York.Wednesday 29 September 2021Photographer : Amir Hamja For Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- David Goel, who worked for hedge fund titan Julian Robertson before launching Matrix Capital Management 25 years ago, is shuttering his $11 billion firm and returning client cash.

Goel told clients in a letter that he made the decision to close his hedge fund due to health problems, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it is private. He did not disclose the nature of his illness, and the firm declined to comment.

Goel, who co-founded Matrix in 1999 with Paul Ferri, is principal owner of the firm and has ultimate authority over all investment decisions and business affairs, regulatory filings say.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm has kept a relatively low profile compared with other so-called Tiger Cubs, the hedge fund managers who trained under Tiger Management founder Robertson. Matrix makes concentrated, tech-focused stock bets in its hedge fund — where the majority of assets lie — and also has a private equity fund.

