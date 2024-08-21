Euro Surges to One-Year High as Traders Eye Interest-Rate Path

A customer counts US one-hundred dollar banknotes and fifty Euro banknotes inside a foreign currency exchange bureau in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The euro rose to the highest level in one year ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, with traders becoming the most bullish on the currency since late 2020.

The euro gained as much as 0.1% on Wednesday to 1.1143, its strongest level since July 2023.

It comes amid expectations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday will support bets that the central bank will cut interest rates by more than the European Central Bank in the coming months.

The European common currency is up 2.9% this month on a softer dollar as traders ramp up bets on Fed rate cuts.

With assistance from Anya Andrianova and George Lei.

