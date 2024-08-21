Ex-Vitol Trader Faces 40 Years in Jail After Bribery Case Plea

Javier Aguilar, former oil trader for Vitol Group, departs federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Aguilar is accused of bribing Ecuadorian and Mexican government officials to win more than $500 million in business for Vitol, the world's largest independent oil-trading firm, from state-owned Petroecuador and Petroleos Mexicanos. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ex-Vitol Group oil trader Javier Aguilar faces as much as 40 years in prison and will forfeit more than $7.1 million in two US bribery cases after entering a guilty plea in federal court.

Aguilar, 50, had already been convicted in Brooklyn, New York, in February of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to bribe Mexican and Ecuadorian officials, but he pleaded guilty to a second set of charges Wednesday, consolidating the two cases, federal prosecutors said in a statement. The move allows US District Judge Eric Vitaliano to impose the sentence in both prosecutions.

In both cases — the second one was initially filed in Texas — Aguilar was accused of violating conspiracy, foreign bribery and money laundering charges. In Brooklyn, prosecutors alleged that he gave out cash payments at hotels, airports, and even in a parking lot as part of a scheme to win $500 million in business.

“With today’s guilty plea the defendant admits his role in the widespread corruption of the international commodities market and to casting aside laws and rules that apply to all to unfairly line the pockets of the few,” Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

The five-count Texas indictment accused Aguilar, a former manager and oil trader, of colluding to bribe Mexican officials working for PEMEX Procurement International.

Ilene Jaroslaw, a lawyer for Aguilar, said the plea resolves all of the pending charges against her client.

“Mr. Aguilar acknowledged responsibility for his role at Vitol, and we have confidence that Judge Vitaliano will impose a fair sentence,” Jaroslaw said in a statement.

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, agreed in 2020 to a $160 million settlement with the DOJ over allegations that it paid bribes in three countries. Aguilar was charged in 2020 with orchestrating a five-year bribery and money-laundering scheme while working at Vitol’s subsidiary in Houston.

The Texas case is US v. Aguilar, 23-cr-00335, US District Court, Southern District of Texas (Houston).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.