Treasuries Gain as Updated US Data Fuels Bets for Fed Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries edged higher after revised US employment data reinforced wagers the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates next month.

The yield on policy-sensitive two-year Treasuries was down about five basis point to 3.94% after government data — which was released more than a half-hour later than expected — showed US job growth was probably far less robust in the year through March than previously reported. Ten-year yields slid to 3.79%.

“The revisions give the Fed another reason to cut rates in September,” said Thomas di Galoma, head of fixed-income trading at Curvature Securities. “I am leaning toward a 50-basis-point cut in September due to this report. I believe the Fed will want to comfort markets with larger rate cut for their first move.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up after the data, snapping a three-day losing streak. Treasury yields and the dollar spiked briefly at 10 a.m. New York time, when the data was scheduled to be released, before paring wiping out most of those moves. The yen also surged as much as 1% versus the US currency before returning to the levels seen earlier in the session.

The number of workers on payrolls will likely be revised down by 818,000 for the 12 months through March — or around 68,000 less each month — according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary benchmark revision released on Wednesday. While many economists anticipated a downward revision, those at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted a decline of up to a million jobs.

The revisions come as policymakers and traders alike scour data on the US labor market. Fed officials have recently touted their dual mandate as they approach the start of their easing cycle, and the July employment report sparked a sharp rally in the Treasuries market.

Swaps traders are pricing in about 100 basis points worth of easing in 2024, with the first reduction still seen in September. The implied rate on the contracts show traders expect a quarter-point cut next month — and a roughly 20% chance for a half-point reduction.

“The employment data since March 2024 has weakened, so this latest news is another reason to support a 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points initial rate cut,” said Joseph Lavorgna, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

