Dovish Powell Adds Fuel to Dollar’s Longest Plunge in 16 Months

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar plunged after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell affirmed expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates next month, sparking a rally in the currencies of major global peers.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback reached its weakest mark since January after Powell’s remarks at the Kansas City’s Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The dollar gauge is set for its fourth week of losses, the longest such streak since April 2023.

“The time has come for policy to adjust,” Powell said in Wyoming. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

The dollar’s slide prompted a surge in major peers including the British pound and the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Sterling rose more than 0.8% above $1.32, its strongest mark since March 2022, while the Antipodeans each rallied more than 1% versus the greenback. Treasuries rallied across the curve.

Swaps traders are pricing in at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed at its September meeting and a roughly 20% chance of a half-point cut.

“Powell made it clear that the focus of the Fed has shifted from inflation and into balancing its dual mandate,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank in London.

