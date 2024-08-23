US Sanctions ‘Dark Fleet’ of Seven LNG Ships for Links to Russia

Cargo ships moored offshore before entering the Port of Constanta, Romania, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Wheat edged higher, snapping three days of losses, after Moscow said it may pull out of a pact that lets Ukraine ship crops from the Black Sea if Group of Seven countries proceed with a total ban on most exports to Russia. Photographer: Andrei Pungovsch/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US has imposed sanctions on seven liquefied natural gas carriers linked to Russia, including vessels believed to have loaded at its newest export facility in the Arctic region.

LNG vessels included Pioneer and Asya Energy, which loaded the first two shipments from the Arctic LNG 2 project previously sanctioned by the US, according to a list published Friday by the US Department of the Treasury.

The sanctions are a fresh blow to Russia as it spent months developing what is believed to be a shadow fleet of tankers for LNG in a similar way it did for transporting crude oil and products. Such vessels have opaque ownership, unknown insurers and deploy practices such as hiding their location by switching off or manipulating their automatic identification systems.

The loadings of the two shipments at Arctic LNG 2 were registered by satellite images. The buyers of the cargoes on board the Pioneer and the Asya Energy remain unclear.

The US imposed sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 plant late last year, preventing the start of exports. While the restrictions kept foreign companies away and stopped the delivery of ice-ready carriers, Russia likely managed to circumvent the curbs by using the shadow fleet.

The Everest Energy, part of a suspected “dark fleet” of vessels assembled by Moscow to take gas to willing buyers, appears to be the third tanker approaching the plant. It has also been put in the fresh list of US sanctions. North Sky, North Mountain, North Air and North Way — some of which used to move cargoes loaded at another Russian LNG exporting plant, Yamal LNG — have also been sanctioned. That operating plant is not under sanctions.

Novatek PJSC, the majority shareholder of both plants, has had its China-based unit also included in the list.

