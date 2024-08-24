Lynch Yacht Sinking Probed for Manslaughter, Negligent Shipwreck

(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Sicily have opened a manslaughter and negligent shipwreck probe into this week’s sinking of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s yacht, the Bayesian, chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio told reporters on Saturday.

There are currently no suspects, he said at a press conference in Termini Imerese, with the probe being conducted against “persons unknown.”

Cartosio, who said prosecutors aren’t ruling anything out, expressed sympathy for the families of the seven victims, saying it would be “even more painful” if the probe showed the wreck was caused by not following procedures properly.

The wreck’s survivors - including the ship’s captain, crew and passengers - weren’t tested for alcohol or drugs, Cartosio said, adding that first aid was the priority, including tending to some “serious” wounds.

The prosecutor said the emergency began on Aug. 19 at 4:38 a.m. local time, when a red flare was launched by the luxury vessel.

Specialized divers from the firefighter corps spent most of the week attempting to retrieve bodies stuck inside the ship, which had sunk to a depth of about 50 meters (164 feet) on the seabed, about a half mile off the coast of Porticello.

The 56-meter long Bayesian had been carrying 22 people of whom 15 were rescued, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares.

Girolamo Bentivoglio Fiandra, of the firefighters, told reporters that the first five bodies were retrieved from a cabin on the left-hand side of the ship, closest to the water.

The final body - that of Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah, was retrieved on Friday in the third cabin on the left-hand side, “all on the high side of the ship, toward the surface [of the sea],” he said.

(Updates with more details from briefing from fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.