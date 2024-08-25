Pilbara Minerals Reports Profit Plunge After Lithium Price Crash

Safety hats at the Pilbara Minerals Ltd. Pilgangoora lithium project in Port Hedland, Western Australia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. The highest bid for material at an auction run by Australia's Pilbara Minerals dropped for the first time since the exchange was launched last year. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Pilbara Minerals Ltd. said full-year profit slumped after a sharp drop in lithium prices.

Net income fell 89% from a year earlier to A$257 million ($174 million) in the 12 months through June, the company said Monday. Lithium carbonate prices declined 70% over the period on the back of cooler global electric vehicle sales and a flood of supply of the battery material.

While the price drop has seen some miners pause investment in growth projects, Pilbara has bucked the trend — commissioning the world’s largest lithium ore sorting facility at its flagship Pilgangoora mine in Australia’s north and weighing an expansion of the project. The company earlier this month also bought Latin Resources Ltd. in its first move abroad.

Chief Executive Officer Dale Henderson described the acquisition as a “strategic, counter-cyclical” effort to diversify the company’s portfolio.

