Rebels Blast Colombia Pipeline After Ceasefire Ends, Blu Says

Ecopetrol logo is seen on one of the infrastructures at the Ecopetrol Barrancabermeja refinery in Barrancabermeja, Colombia, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ecopetrol says it expects organic investments in the range of $17b-$20b for 2022-2024, of which 69% is expected to be for upstream projects. Photographer: Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Leftist rebels blasted an oil pipeline in eastern Colombia on Monday, filling the sky with a cloud of black smoke, according to Blu Radio.

The Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline was attacked by guerrillas from the National Liberation Army, or ELN, Blu Radio said, citing unnamed authorities.

The pipeline transports crude from fields near Colombia’s border with Venezuela to the nation’s Caribbean coast. Images published by Blu, showed clouds of black smoke rising from the damaged infrastructure.

The army didn’t immediately reply to written requests for comment. Cenit, the pipeline unit of state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA, said it will publish a statement Monday.

The attack come after a ceasefire between the ELN and the government ended this month. Negotiators had been meeting with ELN chiefs in Venezuela to try to reach a peace accord, but the talks recently broke down.

In the year through July, two oil pipelines were attacked, compared to 29 in the same period a year earlier, according to defense ministry data. The ELN has been fighting the Colombian state since the 1960s for a Cuban-style revolution in the Andean nation.

