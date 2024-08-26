Smoke Plume Engulfs Houston Skies as TPC Plant Sees Power Loss

A plume of black smoke visible from miles away in Houston, Texas.

(Bloomberg) -- A flare at a Texas chemical plant operated by TPC Group is pumping thick, black smoke into the Houston’s sky on Monday.

The Houston-based maker of chemicals used to manufacture tires lost power due to the thunderstorm that came through late morning, according to TPC’s communications manager Gwendolyn Kimble. An operations team is on site working to restore power and resolve the issue, she said.

The flames from the flare stack, visible from at least 18 miles, were so large that some on social media wondered if it was a fire. Chemical plants and refineries use the flaring system to burn off hazardous gases that the facility could not treat in an emergency situation.

