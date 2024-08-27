Emerging-Market Stocks Fall as PDD Crash Heightens China Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks were heading for the biggest loss in three weeks after a gloomy outlook by e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc. intensified concerns about the health of domestic demand in China.

MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for developing-nation equities dropped 0.3%. Chinese mainland shares reached a February-low Tuesday after Temu-owner PDD sank 29% in New York, wiping out $55 billion in market value. A rally in Asian technology stocks also took a breather as investors awaited Nvidia Inc.’s results due later this week.

Chinese stocks are increasingly dragging down emerging-market equity performance amid growing signs that an economic stimulus is failing to boost consumer demand. PDD, a market darling that was long viewed as a main beneficiary of a Chinese consumer downgrade, reported a revenue miss and cautioned that profits must “inevitably” decline.

The benchmark for Chinese mainland stocks is heading for a 4% loss this month, the biggest since January, with four out of five stocks in the index set to post losses.

Meanwhile, traders are also focusing on the direction of the US dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week signaled that the time for interest-rate cuts has arrived, with money markets boosting bets for a September move. Even so, some investors were cautious about betting against the greenback.

“We continue to believe that a dollar restrengthening is possible once some of the aggressive rate-cut expectations are priced out again,” David Alexander Meier, an economist at Julius Baer, wrote in a note. “That said, we do not believe that the dollar will regain its highs of late 2022, as there is plenty of resistance from overvaluation and lower rates.”

Asian exchange rates posted the biggest declines against the dollar Tuesday, led by Indonesia’s rupiah. High-yielding currencies such as the Hungarian forint, Czech koruna and Polish zloty strengthened.

Hungary’s central bank was expected to pause its interest-rate cuts after inflation came in quicker than forecast. Still, Commerzbank AG said it was a close call as economic growth figures are still soft and some in the markets expect one more rate cut before a pause.

“Second-quarter gross domestic product was a disappointment,” Tatha Ghose, senior EM economist at Commerzbank, wrote in a note. “And, conditions have got more dovish globally. It may therefore make sense to implement any remaining rate cuts upfront and then end the easing cycle once and for all.”

