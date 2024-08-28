Gold Slides on Stronger Dollar as Traders Await Rate-Path Clues

(Bloomberg) -- Gold snapped a three-day rally — slipping further from last week’s all-time high — as the dollar strengthened amid a pause in the currency’s selloff, with markets looking ahead to key inflation data.

Bullion fell as much as 0.8% in Asia hours to trade above $2,500 an ounce — after gaining 1.6% in the prior three sessions — as the dollar inched up amid speculation investors are buying the US currency for portfolio re-balancing as August draws to a close. A stronger greenback makes the precious metal more expensive for most buyers.

Some consolidation for gold prices “makes sense in the near-term until we get the next set of signals, most likely from incoming US data ahead of the September FOMC,” said Joni Teves, a precious metals strategist at UBS Group AG. The “bull run is not straight forward, but the market has been gradually forming a higher base.”

Traders are shifting attention to inflation figures due Friday, which may offer clues on how rapidly rates will be cut after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week confirmed the “time has come” to ease policy. The report is forecast to show the three-month annualized rate of core inflation fell to 2.1%, just above the central bank’s 2% goal. Lower interest rates are often seen as positive for non-interest bearing gold.

The precious metal has surged by more than 20% so far this year and hit a fresh record last week, boosted by expectations of rate cuts and robust purchasing by central banks. The precious metal has also been supported by haven demand amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“A punch to an all-time high last week for gold prices seems to call for a near-term breather,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist with IG Asia Pte. “We may need to see softer economic data ahead to justify much lower rates, which may see gold prices well-supported.”

Spot gold was down 0.7% to $2,505.89 an ounce at 2:44 p.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%. Silver, palladium and platinum declined.

