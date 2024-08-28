Saudi Wealth Fund Refinances $15 Billion Revolving Credit Loan

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has signed a $15 billion revolving credit facility with a group of local banks, replacing a previous funding agreement agreed in 2021.

The Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the loan has a tenor of three years, with an option to extend by up to two more years. It was agreed with a group of European, US, Middle East and Asian banks, according to a statement Wednesday.

The PIF, as the fund is known, has already tapped bond investors twice this year, raising a total of $7 billion as it looks to push ahead with a massive investment plan intended to help diversify the Saudi economy away from a reliance on oil sales. It aims to boost annual investment to $70 billion annually from this year, up from $40 billion to $50 billion a year, Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan said in February.

With the Saudi budget in deficit for much of the last decade, there’s less scope to fund the PIF with transfers of excess oil revenue. As a result the investor has said it will also rely on asset transfers from the government, retained earnings from its investments, and borrowing.

Earlier this year, the PIF received an additional 8% stake in Saudi Aramco - worth more than $160 billion - which Al Rumayyan also chairs, to help bolster its financial position and credit rating. That helped boost the fund’s assets to almost $1 trillion.

