Ukraine’s Bondholders Approve $20 Billion Debt Restructuring

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine received widespread bondholder support to restructure its overseas private debt, allowing the nation to secure much-needed debt relief to finance its defense against Russian aggression.

International investors holding over 97% of the country’s more than $20 billion in international bonds will swap their securities for new notes, according to a filing on London stock exchange on Wednesday. The percentage-activated collective action clauses will bring all of the country’s international bonds into the restructuring.

The announcement is a key step in the debt-revamp process after two rounds of talks with private bondholders in June and July, marking a swift resolution more than two years after Russia’s invasion.

“Finalizing the eurobond debt restructuring deal is a crucial step to ensure Ukraine maintains the budget stability needed to continue financing our defense, along with other critical budget items such as healthcare, education, and social services,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a separate statement.

The restructuring of the state-run road operator Ukravtodor’s guaranteed eurobonds was also approved by creditors.

The bondholders accepted nominal losses of 37% of their holdings across 13 notes, forgoing $8.67 billion of claims. The accord pushes back due dates for the bonds and reduces interest rates, a combination that Ukraine anticipates will save the economy $11.4 billion in the next three years.

Consensus was key as holders of at least two-thirds of the outstanding debt had to agree on a deal for it to be binding for all creditors, with a minimum of 50% threshold on each note. The participation level in each series of bonds ranged from 95% to 98.87%, according to the filling.

Ukraine’s new bonds will begin trading after the deal’s Aug. 30 settlement date.

