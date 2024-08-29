ECB’s Patsalides Says Further Rate Cuts Are Likely: Politico

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Christodoulos Patsalides said if economic forecasts continue to hold, borrowing costs can be cut further, according to an interview with Politico.
- “The inflation rate has been declining, so monetary policy is being successful,” the Cypriot central bank governor is cited as saying
- If the ECB’s projections “continue to materialize, there’s nothing to prevent the Governing Council from reducing interest rates”
- “Policymaking is still data-dependent”
- “It may be that interest rates are in a declining mode, but it depends on data being in line with ECB projections”
- NOTE: ECB’s Knot Wants More Data to Take View on September Rate Cut
