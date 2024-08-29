Euro-Zone Economic Confidence Inches Up on Industry, Services

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence edged higher for a second month thanks to improvements in industry and services.

A sentiment indicator published Thursday by the European Commission rose to 96.6 in August from a revised 96 the previous month — more than analysts in a Bloomberg survey had predicted.

Readings for industrial confidence and services both advanced, while consumer sentiment was down.

The data come despite signs that expansion in the 20-nation currency bloc appears to be weakening. The main reason is Germany, the region’s biggest economy, where output unexpectedly shrank between April and June. Beyond a temporary boost from the Paris Olympics, business surveys by S&P Global revealed that underlying activity in the private sector is under pressure.

Some help is likely from monetary policy, with inflation set to resume its pullback following a surprise uptick in July. The European Central Bank is expected to lower its deposit rate by another quarter-point on Sept. 12, to 3.5%.

