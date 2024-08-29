European Gas Traders More Worried Over Current Risks Than Winter

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas traders are more concerned about the immediate risks to supplies than whether the region will have enough fuel to get through the winter months.

Top supplier Norway just embarked on its annual maintenance program of key facilities and it’s not unusual that the work takes longer than expected. At the same time, any potential interruptions to the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine are also occupying traders and analysts.

Benchmark futures for next month gained as much as 1.1% on Thursday, the last day of the September contract. Through August, its discount to futures for the following month has been smaller than a year earlier.

Fears are that the continued incursion of Ukraine’s troops into Russia’s Kursk region, where Gazprom PJSC’s gas crosses the border en route to Europe, could jeopardize shipments even before the transit deal between the two nations expires.

“An early disruption therefore presents plenty of upside risk to TTF near curve,” said James Waddell, head of European gas and global LNG at Energy Aspects Ltd., referring to contracts on the Dutch gas hub.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic also makes September a vulnerable month for gas. Unpredictable weather events could potentially disrupt liquefied natural gas supplies from the US, Europe’s biggest provider of the tanker-borne fuel. Additionally, Asian appetite for LNG has remained strong amid warm weather and some outages in that region.

Meanwhile, ample inventories in Europe cushion risks for the start of the winter season in October. Unless demand for LNG remains high in Asia during autumn, Europe is also likely to get more deliveries of LNG.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 0.7% to €38.75 a megawatt-hour at 9:46 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.