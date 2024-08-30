Houthi Video Shows Explosions on Ship Leaking Oil in Red Sea

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian-backed Houthi militants have released footage showing masked individuals boarding and setting off bombs on the Sounion, the Greek-flagged tanker that has been leaking oil into the Red Sea.

A short video shared on social media platform X by Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthis, comes a week after the UK Navy said it had spotted fires on the vessel. The ship was carrying 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude, and the Pentagon said it appeared to be leaking oil, raising the risk of a major environmental disaster in the vital waterway.

The EU’s naval force later said there was no oil spill, prompting a Pentagon spokeswoman to add on Thursday that the barrels of oil on the Sounion were intact, but “the vessel itself” was leaking oil.

The Houthis, based in Yemen, have been targeting ships in the Red Sea since late last year in solidarity with Hamas over its war with Israel in Gaza. The 2:39-minute long video provides confirmation the Sounion was set ablaze by explosives. Greece is due to lead a multinational effort to salvage the tanker, after the Houthis said they would allow access.

Thursday’s video shows masked individuals holding Kalashnikov-style rifles surveying an empty Sounion and includes images of the ship’s bridge in disarray. The footage cuts to a scene of explosives being rigged, before zooming out to multiple video shots that show at least six explosions across the entire length of the tanker.

