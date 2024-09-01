Scholz Alliance Crushed in German State Votes as Populists Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition was crushed in two regional elections in eastern Germany on Sunday, with populist parties on the extreme right and left winning about half the votes in both Thuringia and Saxony.

The Alternative for Germany is on course for victory in Thuringia on 30.5%, according to exit polling conducted Sunday for public broadcaster ARD. If confirmed, it would represent the first triumph for a far-right party in a German state ballot since World War II, even if it’s highly unlikely to be able to form a government.

The three parties in Scholz’s alliance — his Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats — between them managed about 15% in each of the two states. The FDP missed the 5% threshold for getting into either regional parliament and the Greens fell short in Thuringia. The only mainstream party to do well was the conservative CDU, which won in Saxony and came second in Thuringia.

The results deal another bitter blow to Scholz and his deeply unpopular government and highlight the risk it faces ahead of the next national election due in just over a year. The picture looks equally dire for another state ballot in three weeks in Brandenburg — the region that surrounds the capital Berlin and is home to Scholz’s Potsdam constituency.

After months of squabbling over spending priorities, nationwide support for the three ruling parties has dwindled to record lows. Backing for the conservative CDU/CSU alliance is on around 32% — roughly the same as the SPD, Greens and FDP combined — and the AfD is in second place on about 18%.

Although not unexpected, the battering for the ruling parties in Saxony and Thuringia could prompt renewed calls for an early general election and fuel debate about whether Scholz is the right man to lead the Social Democrats into the ballot next September.

