Emerging Stocks Drop as Traders Watch China’s Economy, US Data

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging stock markets declined on fresh signs of economic doldrums in China. Currencies were mixed before US jobs data later in the week that may shed more light on the pace of interest rate cuts.

The MSCI emerging market equities index fell 0.3% on Monday, with losses in Chinese blue-chips such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. outweighing a rebound in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

The slide followed data showing Chinese factory activity contracting for a fourth straight month in August, the latest signal that the world’s second-largest economy may struggle to meet this year’s growth target.

In currency markets, the focus is turning to the countdown for US monetary easing, with more data set to shape expectations around the magnitude of rate cuts, the impact on the dollar and sentiment toward riskier assets.

“The US economic growth remains robust, driven by strong consumption, even as disinflation continues slowly but surely,” Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, said in an emailed note. “We are in a Goldilocks moment right now and so we continue to believe the Fed will start cutting rates this month in a very gradual manner.”

The MSCI emerging FX gauge, tracking total currency returns including interest income, dropped 0.1% on Monday. Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit led the losses among peers, weakening 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. South African rand weakened for a second day, sliding from a 13-month high it hit last week.

The Mexican peso held slightly stronger in overseas trading. Domestic risks related to the judicial reform will continue to weigh on the currency, according to ING Bank NV strategist Francesco Pesole.

