Spain’s Jet-Fuel Demand Soared to Highest in Decades in July

A refueling pipe sits connected to the tank of a passenger jet.

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s jet-fuel consumption in July soared to the highest in more than 50 years, adding to signs that demand is returning in Europe.

Jet-fuel sales climbed 11% year-on-year to 723,000 tons, the highest for any month in national data compiled by Spain’s CORES starting in 1969.

Italy’s jet-fuel sales also surged, rising 9.4% year-on-year in July to the highest for any month in data starting from 2002, separate ministry data showed. Consumption also advanced in France versus the same period a year earlier.

Strong tourism activity in the Mediterranean is making up for a shortfall in some other European markets such as Germany, where weak economic performance has weighed on demand, consultancy FGE said last week.

Spain’s gasoline sales also rose, gaining 7.4% year-on-year to the highest level since August 2007. Road diesel was the only main fuel to see a contraction in sales.

Other provisional consumption data for July from Spain’s CORES, compiled by Bloomberg News:

