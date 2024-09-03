Turkish Inflation Slows Sharply After Interest Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s annual inflation eased sharply in August, as effects of 50% borrowing costs filter through to the economy and dampen demand.

Price growth year-on-year slowed to 52% from 62% the previous month, state statistics office data showed Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a drop to 51.9%.

The lower number is still more than 10 times the official target and the decrease is mostly due to comparisons with 2023, when readings spiked. The central bank is likely to focus more on monthly inflation, which slowed to 2.47% from 3.23% in July.

Officials aim to slow inflation to 38% at the end of the year, though most economists think that it’ll be closer to 42%, the upper band of the central bank’s forecast range.

Selva Demiralp, a professor of economics at Istanbul-based Koc University, told Bloomberg TV that she sees year-end inflation at 45% and 33% at end of 2025.

“That’s still higher than the central bank’s forecast of 14% by the end of next year. If the central bank is going to be sincere in achieving the 14% year-end goal by the end of 2025, there needs to be a more significant deceleration and disinflation program,” she said ahead of the data release. “The growth rate needs to slow further.”

The International Monetary Fund said has said that a tighter policy mix, focused on fiscal policy, would reduce risks and bring down inflation quicker. “Fiscal, monetary, and incomes policies will all need to work together. While there would be a short-term cost to growth from tighter policies, a rapid disinflation is more likely to be sustainable, and would strengthen medium-term growth and financial stability,” it said in its Article IV report.

Turkey’s central bank also emphasized its focus on inflation expectations at its last policy meeting, leaving the benchmark interest-rate at 50% for a fifth straight month. Both households and the real sector see higher prices than officials in the next 12 months, a challenge people could accelerate their purchases or companies could shift their pricing behavior accordingly.

“The current levels of inflation expectations continue to pose an upside risk to the inflation outlook,” the central bank said in its latest policy minutes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.