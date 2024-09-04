Baker Hughes CEO Sees Weakness in US Drilling in Second Half

A pumpjack operates near a Nabors Industries Ltd. drill rig standing over an oil well being drilled for Chevron Corp. in the Permian Basin in this aerial photograph taken over Midland, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chevron, the world's third-largest publicly traded oil producer, is spending $3.3 billion this year in the Permian and an additional $1 billion in other shale basins. Its expansion will further bolster U.S. oil output, which already exceeds 10 million barrels a day, surpassing the record set in 1970. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Baker Hughes Co. anticipates some weakness in US drilling markets in the second half of this year, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

US drillers are focused on capital efficiency and improving recovery rates from their existing wells, Simonelli said. He sees growth opportunity in providing off-grid electricity generation, such as mini gas turbines, to power tech companies in the AI sector.

Baker Hughes hasn’t experienced impacts from cyberattacks that recently affected Halliburton, but remains vigilant and regularly tests the security of its systems, Simonelli said.

