Baker Hughes CEO Sees Weakness in US Drilling in Second Half

(Bloomberg) -- Baker Hughes Co. anticipates some weakness in US drilling markets in the second half of this year, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
US drillers are focused on capital efficiency and improving recovery rates from their existing wells, Simonelli said. He sees growth opportunity in providing off-grid electricity generation, such as mini gas turbines, to power tech companies in the AI sector.
Baker Hughes hasn’t experienced impacts from cyberattacks that recently affected Halliburton, but remains vigilant and regularly tests the security of its systems, Simonelli said.
