Brazil Central Bank Needs Interest Rate Hikes Into 2025, Ex-Director Says

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank needs to change course and raise interest rates by nearly 2 percentage points over the next six months to douse a heated economy and tame inflation expectations, a former director said.

Policymakers should start with a quarter-point rate boost this month, followed by two half-point hikes in November and December, former central bank International Affairs Director Fernanda Guardado said in an interview Wednesday. The bank could then slow the pace of tightening, taking the Selic to 12.25% by March, she added.

“If the central bank holds rates, then they will have to explain very emphatically how the economy will cool off,” said Guardado, 44, now head of research for Latin America at BNP Paribas.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s budget shows no sign of shrinking, the labor market is tight and growth came in above expectations in the second quarter, she said. “It’s hard to see how the economy could slow down if not through monetary policy.”

Brazil central bankers have refrained from providing guidance for their September rate meeting, saying instead that “all options” are on the table, including a hike. Price pressures have picked up in Latin America’s largest economy, as low unemployment and strong growth challenge efforts to tame inflation. “If and when” the bank decides to tighten again, it will do so “gradually,” Governor Roberto Campos Neto said last week.

Guardado’s forecast spotlights how drastically Brazil’s monetary policy outlook has changed in recent months. Central bankers were easing as recently as May before pausing their nearly yearlong campaign in June, with rates at 10.5%.

Since then, Brazil’s gross domestic product expanded 1.4% in the second quarter, driven by public spending and family consumption. By contrast, the economies of regional peers Mexico, Chile and Colombia posted a meager expansion or contracted.

At the same time, Brazil’s annual inflation rate barely ticked down in early August, standing at 4.35%. Economists surveyed by the central bank see consumer prices increasing by at least a half-point above the 3% target through 2027.

A “fine tunning” of interest rates is needed and “could be sufficient to hit the inflation target in 18 months,” said Guardado, who holds a doctorate in economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro. “The central bank has to be comfortable with projections of inflation between 3.2% and 2.8%.”

Too Much, Too Fast

While at the bank, Guardado cast a dissenting vote at the beginning of the latest easing cycle, when she backed a smaller initial cut, thus cementing her reputation as one of the board’s hawks.

“With the benefit of time, it would have been more prudent to cut with caution,” she said. “The easing cycle went further than what the economy granted, and now an adjustment is needed.”

Guardado sees Brazil’s annual inflation at 4% both this year and next, though those estimates are under revision. Likewise, while she currently expects the economy to expand 2.4% in 2024, that forecast will likely be raised.

In May, a split vote by the bank’s board stoked investor concerns that the institution could be more more lenient toward inflation. At that time, all four members appointed by Lula favored a half-point cut even as both public spending and consumer price estimates rose, while the majority led by Campos Neto decided on a quarter-point drop.

Board members have since voted unanimously, and in public speeches they have reinforced that there’s “cohesion” in their economic views.

Although policymakers should be free to dissent, “it’s important that September’s rate decision is unanimous” to give credibility to a possible tightening cycle, Guardado said.

Last week, Lula appointed Monetary Policy Director Gabriel Galipolo to replace Campos Neto, whose mandate will end in December. The Senate must still approve Galipolo’s nomination before he assumes the post.

“Galipolo is calm and serene, which are important characteristics for a central bank governor,” Guardado said. “His recent comments make clear the determination he has to do what’s necessary for Brazil to have price convergence.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.