Egypt’s El-Sisi Visits Turkey in Move to Repair Erdogan Discord

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is set to meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, as the two look to repair recently strained ties and cooperate more closely on energy, defense and the war in Gaza.

El-Sisi’s first trip to Turkey since he became president in 2014 marks a turnaround after years of frosty relations between the two regional powers.

Erdogan, who visited Cairo for the first time in over a decade about six months ago, and El-Sisi are expected to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Both have been highly critical of Israel’s campaign in Gaza and have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a cease-fire. The two leaders may be key actors once fighting stops and the reconstruction of Gaza eventually begins.

The countries will sign about 20 cooperation deals, with a goal to boost bilateral trade to $15 billion from the present figure of about $10 billion, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Turkey is keen to import liquefied natural gas from Egypt as part of its plan to be a hub for supplies to Europe. It also wants to restart freight shipping between the Turkish port of Mersin and Alexandria in Egypt.

On defense, Turkey is looking for more buyers for its armed drones and armored cars.

Erdogan’s rapprochement with Egypt is part of a broader plan to repair ties with Arab powers and use that to boost the Turkish economy through more investment and exports. He’s made a similar push with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the past two years.

Turkey was at odds with Cairo for much of the past decade — as well as Riyadh and Abu Dhabi — in part because of the 2013 military-backed overthrow of El-Sisi’s predecessor, Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist close to Ankara.

Erdogan, who champions Islamist causes and backed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood, was an outspoken critic of El-Sisi long after he came to power. Turkey and Egypt also supported rival sides in regional conflicts, including when a battle was fought over the capital of Libya. In addition, Turkey supported Qatar during an economic embargo by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain that ran from 2017 to 2021.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.