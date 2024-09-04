Saudi Arabia’s External Balances Weakening on Oil Drop, IMF Says

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s current account balance is set to flip into deficit as oil prices decline and imports related to huge projects meant to transform the economy rise, the International Monetary Fund said.

The Washington-based lender sees a deficit of 0.1% of gross domestic product this year and 1.1% in 2025, and expects an average deficit of 2.9% from 2026-2029, according to findings in the IMF’s latest so-called Article IV review of Saudi Arabia’s economy.

That would mark a significant turn around from 2022, when crude soared to almost $130 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia’s current account surplus was almost 14% of GDP. Prices have since fallen and this week Brent has slumped almost 7% to around $73.50 a barrel, far below what the kingdom needs to balance its budget.

“If oil production were to decrease and export proceeds were to decrease consequently, then we would have a current account deficit that would be significantly lower,” Amine Mati, who head’s the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

Even so, the kingdom has foreign reserves to cover the shortage, he said.

More broadly, the IMF said Saudi Arabia’s economic outlook is strong and non-oil growth is robust. Unemployment is at record lows and inflation in the country, which pegs its currency to the US dollar, is contained.

