Ardian Moves to Exit Planisware Stake Following IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Buyout group Ardian is looking to sell its remaining holding in Planisware SA, profiting from a rally in the French software firm’s shares since its initial public offering earlier in the year.

Ardian intends to sell 3.2 million shares, representing about 4.6% of the company’s issued share capital, for about €85 million ($94 million), according to a term sheet seen by Bloomberg. Citigroup Inc. and BNP Paribas SA are arranging the sale.

Planisware’s shares are up about 70% since the company began trading on the Paris bourse in the spring.

