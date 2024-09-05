European Gas Approaches Oversold Zone After Three-Day Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas hovered near oversold territory following three days of declines, as worries about near-term supplies ease.

Benchmark futures fluctuated on Thursday after losing more than 10% earlier in the week, which pushed them to a one-month low. A nine-day relative strength index dropped below 36 in early trading to levels last seen in July.

Typically, a reading of 30 or below indicates a possible reversal in the market’s momentum as selling may have been be overdone. However, European gas has previously stayed in oversold territory for several days.

The shift in sentiment comes after gas prices rallied to a 2024 high last month, caused by worries that intensified fighting between Russia and Ukraine — as well as heavy maintenance in top supplier Norway — could curb flows. But Russian fuel shipments are still coming in, while ample inventories and lackluster demand signal the market is well supplied for now.

Imports of liquefied natural gas to Europe are increasing, while the continent’s storage facilities are nearly 93% full well ahead of winter. In a further sign that concerns about supply risks are dissipating, traders who rely on trend-following algorithms are starting to pare back bets that European gas prices will climb.

Still, the market is closely watching for signs that winter supply will tighten, which could cause fresh price spikes. Analysts at SEB AB said in a note this week that global gas supplies remain limited.

“Despite high EU inventories, our price outlook suggests elevated prices through 2024 and 2025, with relief arriving in late 2026 and 2027 as new LNG production capacity comes online,” SEB’s Bjarne Schieldrop and Ole Rodahl Hvalbye wrote.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, traded 0.4% lower at €35.66 a megawatt-hour by 8:46 a.m. in Amsterdam.

