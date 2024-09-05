Ghana’s Bondholders Back $13 Billion Restructure Exchange Offer

(Bloomberg) -- A committee of Ghana’s commercial creditors backed an offer by the government to exchange about $13 billion of eurobonds, a crucial part of the West African nation’s debt restructuring.

“The committee considers that the legal and financial terms of the exchange offer and consent solicitation are in line with the agreement in principle reached between the committee and Ghana in June 2024,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Ghana reached an agreement in principle with eurobond holders in June to restructure its eurobonds. The deal presents investors with the choice between two alternatives: a so-called DISCO option or a PAR option.

