Malaysia Holds Key Rate as Prices Stay Muted and Ringgit Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, while remaining upbeat about the country’s growth prospects, inflation trajectory and currency outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia kept the overnight policy rate at 3%, as predicted by all 22 economists in a Bloomberg News survey.

The monetary policy stance — last adjusted in May 2023 — “remains supportive of the economy” and is consistent with the current assessment on Malaysia’s outlook, the central bank said in a statement Thursday.

Exports are expected to benefit from the global tech upcycle while tourism spending will to continue to increase, according to BNM, as employment and wage growth support household spending. The Southeast Asian economy outperformed in the first half of the year and may exceed the government’s 4% to 5% full-year forecast.

Inflation has remained muted, with the impact of higher diesel prices mitigated by policy measures to minimize impact to businesses, BNM said. The central bank said inflation is unlikely to exceed 3%, though the outlook will largely hinge on policy measures as the government seeks to narrow its budget deficit.

BNM has more reason to stay cautious about prematurely easing monetary policy compared to its peers, even as the Federal Reserve signals an impending rate cut. Price pressures risk flaring up if Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim proceeds with his pledge to end blanket subsidies for the country’s most widely-used gasoline, a move that is key to bolstering government finances.

Elsewhere in the region, the Philippines reduced borrowing costs from a 17-year high last month while Indonesia and Thailand have signaled openness to loosen monetary settings.

“Malaysia’s positive economic prospects and domestic structural reforms, complemented by ongoing initiatives to encourage flows, will continue to provide enduring support to the ringgit,” BNM said.

The currency has stabilized from a 26-year low against the dollar reached in February, emerging as the top gainer among emerging markets this year.

--With assistance from Joy Lee and Shinjini Datta.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.