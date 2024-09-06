Chile Prices Rise More Than Forecast as Rate Cuts Start Anew 

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices rose slightly more than forecast last month as the central bank says near-term inflationary pressures will pass and the interest rate will fall faster than previously expected.

Prices increased 0.3% from July, more than the 0.2% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The annual inflation rate ticked up to 4.7% in the chained series, the fastest pace since November, the National Statistics Institute reported on Friday.

Central bankers led by Rosanna Costa restarted their easing cycle on Tuesday, delivering a quarter-point cut to 5.5% and signaling rates are on track to hit a neutral level in the second quarter next year. Still, the cost-of-living has come under pressure recently due to a series of electricity tariff hikes and a weaker currency. On the other hand, domestic consumption remains uneven.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage costs rose 0.5% in August and housing increased 0.4%, together representing the top monthly inflation drivers, according to the statistics agency.

Energy costs crept up by just 0.1% in August, well below the 2.5% increase recorded in July, when the first in a series of staggered electricity tariff hikes was implemented.

Policymakers raised their 2024 year-end inflation estimate to 4.5% this week. Costa later told reporters that annual inflation will peak in early 2025 and then slow steadily toward target, hitting the 3% goal in early 2026.

Central bank surveys of traders and economists show inflation estimates at 3% in two years, which is the time-frame for monetary policy. Those anchored forecasts, together with weakness in local spending, reduce the risk of persistent consumer-price growth, policymakers wrote on Tuesday.

Chile’s economic activity jumped more than expected in July after gross domestic product shrank in the second quarter. Still, Finance Minister Mario Marcel warned that figures for both August and September will be weaker.

