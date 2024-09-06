Fitch Upgrades Turkey’s Rating to BB

Pedestrians on the promenade in the Uskudar district, in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Turkeys headline inflation saw the sharpest drop in nearly two years in July, a slowdown largely due to base effects that officials may overlook as they focus on more immediate risks to prices. Photographer: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings upgraded Turkey’s credit rating for a second time this year, in the latest sign it’s confident in the continuation of mainstream policies to bring down inflation.

The company moved the nation’s sovereign rating one notch higher to BB-, from B+.

Fitch cited improving external buffers and reduced contingent foreign exchange liabilities as drivers of the rating change.

Turkey also received credit rating upgrades from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Corp this year thanks to a shift to more conventional policies, including a tight monetary stance to lower one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

Fitch had raised Turkey’s rating in March to B+ from a B with a positive outlook in March, citing increased confidence in the durability and effectiveness of policies implemented since the policy pivot that took place after national elections in May 2023.

The Turkish central bank has lifted its main borrowing costs by more than 40 percentage points since the vote. It’s also strengthened its foreign currency reserves thanks to foreign inflows amid revived interest from investors and improved confidence in the lira from residents.

Fitch previously said fiscal policy would be crucial to rebalancing the economy. According to a new roadmap published on this week, the government sees a revised budget deficit of -4.9% to GDP this year, and -3.1% the next year, down from -3.4%.

The government also cut its forecast for gross domestic product in 2025, acknowledging the need to sacrifice short-term growth to achieve disinflation.

Turkey’s annual inflation slowed to 52% in August, and the central bank has emphasized that fiscal policies would be critical for continued disinflation. The International Monetary Fund also said that Turkey should complement high interest rates with tighter fiscal measures.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.